VIDEO: On This Day, November 12- All-Black HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Pearl Bailey Begins Performances on Broadway!
On this day in 1967, Pearl Bailey and Cab Calloway led an all-black cast in Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly! on Broadway!
Hello, Dolly! premiered on Broadway in 1964, featuring lyrics and music by Jerry Herman, a book by Michael Stewart, and direction and choreography by Gower Champion. Gower Champion won the Tony Award for Best Choreography for Hello, Dolly!
The musical features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart. It is based on the play "The Matchmaker" by Thornton Wilder. This production is directed by Joseph C. Walsh.
When matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi is hired to arrange a marriage for the miserly half-millionaire Horace Vandergelder, she easily finds him the perfect mate- herself! Full of humor, romance, and exquisite dancing, this blockbuster Broadway hit features classic tunes like "Before the Parade Passes By," "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," and "It Only Takes a Moment" to the irresistible title song, "Hello, Dolly!"
