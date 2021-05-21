Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, May 21- GYPSY Opens On Broadway!

May. 21, 2021  

On this day in 1959, Gypsy opened at the Broadway Theatre, where it ran for 702 performances!

Gypsy features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents.

It follows the dreams and efforts of Rose to raise two daughters to perform onstage and casts an affectionate eye on the hardships of show business life. The musical contains many songs that became popular standards, including "Small World," "Everything's Coming up Roses", "Some People", "Let Me Entertain You", and "Rose's Turn".

VIDEO: On This Day, May 21- GYPSY Opens On Broadway!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


