VIDEO: On This Day, May 21- GYPSY Opens On Broadway!

On this day in 1959, Gypsy opened at the Broadway Theatre, where it ran for 702 performances!

Gypsy features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents.

It follows the dreams and efforts of Rose to raise two daughters to perform onstage and casts an affectionate eye on the hardships of show business life. The musical contains many songs that became popular standards, including "Small World," "Everything's Coming up Roses", "Some People", "Let Me Entertain You", and "Rose's Turn".