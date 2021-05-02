Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: On This Day, May 2- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Opens on Broadway!

The original Broadway production starred Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters.

May. 2, 2021  

On this day in 1984, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's art-world masterpiece, Sunday in the Park with George, opened on Broadway starring Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters.

Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical masterpiece is a living painting by artist Georges Seurat, and centers on the artist as he discovers unimaginable possibilities while creating an enduring work of art.

Seurat, known for juxtaposing points of multi-colored paint to allow the viewer's eye to blend the colors, connects the dots that make life so passionate, unexpected, heartbreaking, and ultimately rapturous. The gift of this musical is that the people who are the most different from us, may be the persons who illuminate ourselves to ourselves, and hold the key to our heart.

This moving piece won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

