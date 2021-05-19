VIDEO: On This Day, May 19- Remembering Lorraine Hansberry, Author of A RAISIN IN THE SUN

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we celebrate the life and legacy of history-making playwright, journalist, and author, Lorraine Hansberry, on her birthday.

Lorraine Hansberry was born on May 19, 1930, in the South Side of Chicago- the youngest of four children. Throughout her childhood, Hansberry's family struggled against segregation, challenging a restrictive covenant and eventually provoking the 1940 Supreme Court case Hansberry v. Lee.

Hansberry is best known as the first African-American female author to have a play performed on Broadway. That play, A Raisin in the Sun, highlights the lives of Black Americans living under racial segregation in Chicago. At the age of 29, she won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award - making her the first African-American dramatist, the fifth woman, and the youngest playwright to do so.

A Raisin in the Sun debuted on Broadway in 1959. The title comes from the poem "Harlem" (also known as "A Dream Deferred") by Langston Hughes. The New York Drama Critics' Circle named it the best play of 1959, and in recent years publications such as The Independent and Time Out have listed it among the best plays ever written.

The play has been revived on Broadway twice since its premiere, turned into a film (1961) and a musical (1973). The original Broadway production starred Sidney Poitier and Claudia McNeil and subsequent casts have included Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs, Phylicia Rashad, Audra McDonald, Denzel Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Sophie Okonedo. The play has won five Tony Awards.

Other plays by Hansberry include The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window (1964), Les Blancs (1970).

After she moved to New York City, Hansberry worked at the Pan-Africanist newspaper Freedom, where she dealt with other intellectuals such as Paul Robeson and W. E. B. Du Bois. Much of her work during this time concerned the African struggle for liberation and their impact on the world. Hansberry's writings also discussed her lesbianism and the oppression of homosexuality.

Her other published works include: On Summer (1960), The Drinking Gourd (1960), What Use Are Flowers? (1962), The Movement: Documentary of a Struggle for Equality (1964), and her autobiography- To Be Young, Gifted and Black: Lorraine Hansberry in Her Own Words (1969).

In 1965, Hansberry died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 34.

Hansberry inspired the song by Nina Simone entitled "To Be Young, Gifted and Black", which was also the title of Hansberry's autobiography.

In 1999 Hansberry was posthumously inducted into the Chicago Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame. The Lorraine Hansberry Theatre of San Francisco, which specializes in original stagings and revivals of African-American theatre, is named in her honor.

Founded in 2004 and officially launched in 2006, The Hansberry Project of Seattle WA was created as an African American theatre lab, led by African American artists and designed to provide the community with consistent access to the African American artistic voice.

In 2010, Hansberry was inducted into the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame. In 2013, Lorraine Hansberry was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame.