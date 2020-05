VIDEO: On This Day, May 16- ANNIE GET YOUR GUN Opens On Broadway!

On this day in 1946, Annie Get Your Gun opened at the Imperial Theatre, where it ran for 1147 performances. Annie Get Your Gun is a musical with lyrics and music written by Irving Berlin and a book by Herbert Fields and his sister Dorothy Fields.

The story is a fictionalized version of the life of Annie Oakley (1860-1926), who was a sharpshooter from Ohio, and her husband, Frank Butler. Songs that became hits include "There's No Business Like Show Business", "Doin' What Comes Natur'lly", "You Can't Get a Man with a Gun", "They Say It's Wonderful", and "Anything You Can Do."

In celebration of this day, we bring you 'There's No Business Like Show Business' as performed by original 'Annie Oakley'- Ethel Merman.





