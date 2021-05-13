VIDEO: On This Day, May 13- THE PAJAMA GAME Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1954, the classic musical The Pajama Game opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

The Pajama Game features a score by Jerry Ross and Richard Adler's including the classic tunes "Hey There," "Hernando's Hideaway," and "Steam Heat."

With direction by George Abbott and Jerome Robbins and choreography by Bob Fosse, the production went on to win five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The Pajama Game tells the story of labor troubles in a pajama factory, where workers' demands for a seven-and-a-half cent raise are going unheeded. In the midst of this ordeal, love blossoms between Babe, the grievance committee head, and Sid, the new factory superintendent.