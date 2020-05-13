VIDEO: On This Day, May 13- THE PAJAMA GAME Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1954, The Pajama Game opened at the St. James Theatre, where it ran for 1063 performances.

The Pajama Game is a musical based on the novel 7½ Cents by Richard Bissell. It features a score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. The story deals with labor troubles in a pajama factory, where worker demands for a seven-and-a-half cents raise are going unheeded. In the midst of this ordeal, love blossoms between Babe, the grievance committee head, and Sid, the new factory superintendent.

The original production won a Tony for Best Musical, and the 2006 Broadway revival won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.





