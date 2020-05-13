Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, May 13- THE PAJAMA GAME Opens On Broadway
On this day in 1954, The Pajama Game opened at the St. James Theatre, where it ran for 1063 performances.
The Pajama Game is a musical based on the novel 7½ Cents by Richard Bissell. It features a score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. The story deals with labor troubles in a pajama factory, where worker demands for a seven-and-a-half cents raise are going unheeded. In the midst of this ordeal, love blossoms between Babe, the grievance committee head, and Sid, the new factory superintendent.
The original production won a Tony for Best Musical, and the 2006 Broadway revival won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.