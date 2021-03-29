Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: On This Day, March 29- NEWSIES Opens On Broadway!

On this day in 2012 Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay, and the whole Newsies family celebrated opening night at the Nederlander Theater.

Mar. 29, 2021  

On this day in 2012, Newsies seized the day on opening night at the Nederlander Theater!

story of NEWSIES is inspired by the real 'Newsboy Strike of 1899,' when the ragged orphans and runaways known as "newsies" began on a workers strike against Joseph Pulitzer, William Randolph Hearst and other powerful newspaper publishers. This tale spawned the cult 1992 film starring Christian Bale.

The opening night Broadway company of Newsies featured Jeremy Jordan as Jack Kelly, John Dossett as Joseph Pulitzer, Kara Lindsay as Katherine Plumber, Capathia Jenkins as Medda, Ben Fankhauser as Davey, Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Crutchie, and Lewis Grosso, and Matthew Schechter alternating the role of Les. Jordan, Dossett, Lindsay,

The ensemble of Newsies featured Aaron J. Albano, Mark Aldrich, Tommy Bracco, John E. Brady, Ryan Breslin, Kevin Carolan, Caitlyn Caughell, Kyle Coffman, Mike Faist, Michael Fatica, Julie Foldesi, Garett Hawe, Thayne Jasperson, Evan Kasprzak, Jess Le Protto, Stuart Marland, Andy Richardson, Jack Scott, Ryan Steele, Brendon Stimson, Nick Sullivan, Ephraim Sykes, Laurie Veldheer, Alex Wong and Stuart Zagnit.

Check out all the opening night excitement with this behind the scenes tour!

