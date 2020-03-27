VIDEO: On This Day, March 27: GYPSY Opens on Broadway Starring Patti LuPone!
On this day in 2008, Patti LuPone hit Broadway as the most feared stage mother in history, 'Mama' Rose Hovick, in a revival of the classic musical, Gypsy!
LuPone starred alongside fellow Tony-winners Boyd Gaines and Laura Benanti in the production directed by the show's book writer Arthur Laurents.
Set during the vaudeville era, Gypsy is about a relentless stage mother, Rose, who travels the country with her two daughters, June and Louise, and their manager, Herbie.
While June and Louise wish their mother would settle down and marry Herbie, Rose continues to pursue dreams of stardom for her girls. When June deserts the act, Rose turns her attention to the shy Louise, whom she hopes to fashion into a star. When the act is booked into a burlesque house by mistake, Louise is forced into the spotlight and Gypsy Rose Lee is born.
