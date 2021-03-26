VIDEO: On This Day, March 26- Barbra Streisand Stars In FUNNY GIRL on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1964, the musical was Funny Girl opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theater, starring the legendary Barbra Streisand.

Funny Girl is a musical with a book by Isobel Lennart, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Bob Merrill. The semi-biographical plot is based on the life and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedian Fanny Brice featuring her stormy relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein. Its original title was My Man.

The musical was produced by Ray Stark, who was Brice's son-in-law via his marriage to her daughter Frances, and starred Barbra Streisand. The production was nominated for eight Tony Awards but, facing tough competition from Hello, Dolly!, it failed to win in any categories.