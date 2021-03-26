Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, March 26- Barbra Streisand Stars In FUNNY GIRL on Broadway

The semi-biographical plot is based on the life and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedian Fanny Brice.

Mar. 26, 2021  

On this day in 1964, the musical was Funny Girl opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theater, starring the legendary Barbra Streisand.

Funny Girl is a musical with a book by Isobel Lennart, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Bob Merrill. The semi-biographical plot is based on the life and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedian Fanny Brice featuring her stormy relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein. Its original title was My Man.

The musical was produced by Ray Stark, who was Brice's son-in-law via his marriage to her daughter Frances, and starred Barbra Streisand. The production was nominated for eight Tony Awards but, facing tough competition from Hello, Dolly!, it failed to win in any categories.

VIDEO: On This Day, March 26- Barbra Streisand Stars In FUNNY GIRL on Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus

Related Articles
VIDEO: On This Day, March 25- ANGELS IN AMERICA Returns to Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 25- ANGELS IN AMERICA Returns to Broadway

VIDEO: On This Day, March 24- BRIGHT STAR Opens On Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 24- BRIGHT STAR Opens On Broadway

VIDEO: On This Day, March 23- MISS SAIGON Returns to Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 23- MISS SAIGON Returns to Broadway

VIDEO: Happy Birthday Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber Photo

VIDEO: Happy Birthday Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber


More Hot Stories For You