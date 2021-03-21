VIDEO: On This Day, March 21- Happy Birthday, Rosie O'Donnell!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
O'Donnell has remained a tireless supporter of Broadway, as a performer, a producer, an outspoken fan, and a three-time host of the Tony Awards.

Mar. 21, 2021  

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of Broadway actor, producer, Tony host, advocate, and mega-fan, Rosie O'Donnell!

Rosie O'Donnell made her Broadway debut in 1994 as Betty Rizzo in the first Broadway revival of Grease. She returned to the stage as The Cat in the Hat in Seussical! in 2000 and as Golde in the 2004 revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

From its first season to its final episode, which culminated in a giant Broadway medley, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" devoted more airtime to promoting theatrical productions than any other national program in television history.

Even after ending her show, O'Donnell has remained a tireless supporter of Broadway, as a performer, a producer, an outspoken fan, and a three-time host of the Tony Awards. In 2014, the Tony Awards honored O'Donnell with its Isabelle Stevenson Award in recognition of her commitment to arts education.

Last year, just after the Covid-19 shutdown, Rosie revived her beloved talk show for a virtual benefit for The Actor's Fund.

Ms. O'Donnell said of the show, "Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl. It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now - in this time of tremendous need - it's our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund."

