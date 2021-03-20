Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: On This Day, March 20- PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT Opens On Broadway

The production starred Tony Award nominee Will Swenson, Tony Award nominee- Tony Sheldon and Nick Adams.

Mar. 20, 2021  

On this day in 2011, the musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert celebrated its opening night on Broadway!

The production starred Tony Award nominee Will Swenson, Tony Award nominee Tony Sheldon and Nick Adams as a trio of friends on a road trip, who hop aboard a battered old bus searching for love and friendship in the middle of the Australian outback, and end up finding more than they could ever have dreamed.

The musical had its world premiere in Sydney in 2006, traveled to Melbourne and New Zealand and also made its West End debut before coming Broadway in 2011.

Adapted from the Academy Award-winning film The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, the musical is written by Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott.

VIDEO: On This Day, March 20- PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT Opens On Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Broadway Cheerleader T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Broadway Baby Onesie
Courtney Reed: Woman Running Kingdom Mug

Related Articles
Kerry Butler Joins BroadwayWorld Masterclass Lineup Photo

Kerry Butler Joins BroadwayWorld Masterclass Lineup

George Takei to Take Part in EMPATHY CONCERT Photo

George Takei to Take Part in EMPATHY CONCERT

Cheyenne Jackson and More Featured in Myths and Hymns LOVE Photo

Cheyenne Jackson and More Featured in Myths and Hymns' LOVE

VIDEO: Check Out a Teaser for the CURSED Virtual Concert Photo

VIDEO: Check Out a Teaser for the CURSED Virtual Concert


More Hot Stories For You