VIDEO: On This Day, March 20- PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT Opens On Broadway

On this day in 2011, the musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert celebrated its opening night on Broadway!

The production starred Tony Award nominee Will Swenson, Tony Award nominee Tony Sheldon and Nick Adams as a trio of friends on a road trip, who hop aboard a battered old bus searching for love and friendship in the middle of the Australian outback, and end up finding more than they could ever have dreamed.

The musical had its world premiere in Sydney in 2006, traveled to Melbourne and New Zealand and also made its West End debut before coming Broadway in 2011.

Adapted from the Academy Award-winning film The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, the musical is written by Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott.