ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, June 9- Happy Birthday, Cole Porter!

Cole Porter is the musical mastermind behind classic shows like Kiss Me, Kate and Anything Goes.

Jun. 9, 2021  

On this day, we're celebrating the birth of legendary composer, Cole Porter!

Cole Porter composer and lyricist, created a sophisticated and rich body of work that appeared on both Broadway and the big screen.

Charming melodies and clever lyrics set Porter aside from other composers. Notable songs include, "Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love)" for Paris, "Night and Day" for Gay Divorce, "Wunderbar" for Kiss Me, Kate, "All Through the Night," "I Get A Kick Out Of You," "Blow Gabriel Blow," and the title song for Anything Goes.

Porter won his first Tony for his Kiss Me, Kate score. He also wrote many famous songs that appeared in films including, "I've Got You under My Skin," "In the Still of the Night," and "Easy to Love."

