VIDEO: On This Day, July 5- Happy Birthday, Edie Falco!

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of one of the finest actors of her generation, the great Edie Falco!

Edie Falco is best known for her roles as Diane Whittlesey on the HBO series Oz, Carmela Soprano on The Sopranos, and in the title role of Showtime's Nurse Jackie. For her television work she has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Awards, as well as the American Film Institute's Award for Female Television Actor of the Year. Falco made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning play Sideman after appearing in its original Off-Broadway production.

For her performance, she received a Theatre World Award and Drama Desk Award nomination. She went on to make her London stage debut in the West End premiere of Sideman, and thereafter opened the London production of The Vagina Monologues. Other Broadway credits include Frankie And Johnny In The Claire De Lune, 'Night Mother, and The House of Blue Leaves (Tony Award Nomination). Off-Broadway she has appeared in The Madrid, This Wide Night and The True.

For her work in the feature film Cost of Living, Falco received the American Film Institute's Best Actress Award. Her performance in Laws of Gravity earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead Actor, and she received the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and New York Film Critics Online Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in John Sayles' Sunshine State. Other film work includes A Price Above Rubies, Landline, Hurricane, The Funeral, The Addiction, Bullets Over Broadway, Freedomland, The Land of Steady Habits, Random Hearts and Judy Berlin.





