VIDEO: On This Day, January 7 - Yul Brynner Returns To His Broadway Throne in THE KING AND I

On this day in 1985 legendary actor Yul Brynner returned to Broadway for the final time in a revival of The King and I starring Mary Beth Peil at the Broadway Theatre.

That year, Brynner also received an honorary Tony Award celebrating his 4,525 performances as the King of Siam in Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's classic musical.

He appeared in the original production and later touring productions as well as a 1977 Broadway revival, London Production in 1979. He also appeared in the film version for which he won an Academy Award as Best Actor and in a short-lived TV version (Anna and the King) on CBS in 1972.

Brynner is one of only nine people who have won both a Tony Award and an Academy Award for the same role.

