VIDEO: On This Day, January 22- Happy Birthday, Katie Finneran!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of two- time Tony Award winner, Katie Finneran.

Katie Finneran received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance in the recent Broadway revival of Promises, Promises, as well as Tony®, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance in the Broadway revival of Noises Off.

Her previous Broadway credits include Annie, Mauritius, Cabaret, The Iceman Cometh, Neil Simon's Proposals, The Heiress, In the Summer House, My Favorite Year, Two Shakespearean Actors and On Borrowed Time. Off-Broadway, she has appeared in Love, Loss, and What I Wore, You Never Can Tell, Pig Farm, Arms and the Man, Bosoms and Neglect, A Fair Country, Edith Stein and the Encores! production of Li'l Abner. Finneran made her London debut in the West End production of Fuddy Meers. She has appeared regionally at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Bay Street Theatre, Westport Country Playhouse, Berkshire Theatre Festival, Ahmanson Theatre, and Hartford Stage.

On television, Finneran starred on the Fox's series "I Hate My Teenage Daughter." Her previous television appearances include her roles on "The Inside," "Wonderfalls," "Bram and Alice," "Frasier" and "Oz." Her film appearances include Baby on Board, Broken Bridges, Firehouse Dog, Miss Congeniality 2, Bewitched, You've Got Mail, Liberty Heights, Night of the Living Dead and the New York Philharmonic's Company.