VIDEO: On This Day, February 5- Happy Birthday, Alex Brightman
On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of Beetlejuice star, Alex Brightman!
Alex Brightman received Tony, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for his performance as Dewey Finn in Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock. Other Broadway credits include Glory Days, Wicked, Big Fish, and Matilda.
Additional credits include the regional premiere of The History Boys at the Ahmanson Theatre, The Old Globe's world premiere musical, Nobody Loves You, and Comedy Central's Important Things with Demetri Martin.
As a writer, he has written Make Me Bad (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini); Everything In Its Place: The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers; and The Whipping Boy (music & co-lyrics by Drew Gasparini.
