VIDEO: On This Day, February 18- Happy Birthday, Susan Egan!

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of Broadway's original Belle, the great Susan Egan!

Susan Egan has delivered powerful impressions in theatre, film, television and music. She headlined on Broadway as Thoroughly Modern Millie, won critical acclaim as "Sally Bowles" in Cabaret, starred in Triumph of Love and State Fair, and received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for "Best Actress" as the original "Belle" in Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

She's been seen on film in 13 Going on 30, Gotta Kick It Up, many award-winning indies and voiced the animated characters: "Meg" in Disney's Hercules, "Lin" in the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away, is currently "Rose Quartz" on Cartoon Network's Steven Universe, and more.

She spent two seasons on WB's Nikki and guest-starred on Modern Family, HOUSE, NUMB3RS, NYPD Blue, Arli$$, Drew Carey, Party of Five, Great Performances, and others.

Egan has over 400 solo concerts credits with symphonies worldwide, more than 40 recordings and 7 solo CDs, and in 2018 formed Broadway Princess Party, LLC with fellow Broadway stars Laura Osnes and Courtney Reed, and musical director Benjamin Rauhala, they are currently touring their award-winning concert to kingdoms near and far.