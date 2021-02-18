Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, February 18- Happy Birthday, Susan Egan!

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of Broadway's original Belle, the great Susan Egan!

Feb. 18, 2021  

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of Broadway's original Belle, the great Susan Egan!

Susan Egan has delivered powerful impressions in theatre, film, television and music. She headlined on Broadway as Thoroughly Modern Millie, won critical acclaim as "Sally Bowles" in Cabaret, starred in Triumph of Love and State Fair, and received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for "Best Actress" as the original "Belle" in Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

She's been seen on film in 13 Going on 30, Gotta Kick It Up, many award-winning indies and voiced the animated characters: "Meg" in Disney's Hercules, "Lin" in the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away, is currently "Rose Quartz" on Cartoon Network's Steven Universe, and more.

She spent two seasons on WB's Nikki and guest-starred on Modern Family, HOUSE, NUMB3RS, NYPD Blue, Arli$$, Drew Carey, Party of Five, Great Performances, and others.

Egan has over 400 solo concerts credits with symphonies worldwide, more than 40 recordings and 7 solo CDs, and in 2018 formed Broadway Princess Party, LLC with fellow Broadway stars Laura Osnes and Courtney Reed, and musical director Benjamin Rauhala, they are currently touring their award-winning concert to kingdoms near and far.

VIDEO: On This Day, February 18- Happy Birthday, Susan Egan!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Brennyn Lark
Brennyn Lark
Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith
Telly Leung
Telly Leung

Related Articles
VIDEO: On This Day, February 16: Happy Birthday, John Tartaglia! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 16: Happy Birthday, John Tartaglia!

VIDEO: On This Day, February 15- Celebrating Ethel Merman Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 15- Celebrating Ethel Merman

VIDEO: On This Day, February 14- A BRONX TALE Gets Its World Premiere Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 14- A BRONX TALE Gets Its World Premiere

VIDEO: On This Day, February 13- RENT Gets Off-Broadway Premiere Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 13- RENT Gets Off-Broadway Premiere


More Hot Stories For You