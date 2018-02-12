VIDEO: On This Day, February 12: John Leguizamo Gets FREAK-y on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, John Leguizamo's made his Broadway debut in 1998 in the one-man show, Freak.

Freak opened on Broadway on February 12, 1998. The autobiographical story delves into his coming of age in the Latinx community and his journey to be accepted by his father. The story unfolds through a series of hilarious and memorable characters, including his eccentric Uncle Sanny, the Fat Boy Called Bitch (John's little brother, Poochie), his mom, his evil grandmothers, and Lee Strasberg, not to mention a brief appearance by Cantinflas as God.

The show earned Tony Award nominations for Best Play and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play. It was also filmed and aired as an HBO event special.

John's additional Broadway credits include, Sexaholix... A Love Story, which received a Tony nomination for Best Special Theatrical Performance, American Buffalo, Ghetto Klown, and the recently wrapped Latin History for Morons.

Take a look at John's Broadway debut here!

