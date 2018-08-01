VIDEO: On This Day, August 1- BRING IT ON The Musical Cheers Up Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2012, the high-flying cheerleading spectacular, Bring It On, opened on Broadway!

Bring It On: The Musical tells the story of the challenges and unexpected bonds formed through the thrill of extreme competition. With a colorful crew of characters, an exciting fresh sound and explosive dance with aerial stunts, this hilariously universal story is sure to be everything you hoped for and nothing like you expected.

Led by Mean Girls star Taylor Louderman as Campbell and Adrienne Warren as Danielle, the cast featured Ryann Redmond as Bridget, Elle McLemore (Disney's "Suite Life on Deck") as Eva, Jason Gotay (Broadway's Rising Stars and Rent) as Randall, Ariana DeBose (Hairspray, "So You Think You Can Dance") as Nautica, Gregory Haney (Memphis) as La Cienega, Neil Haskell (9 to 5, "So You Think You Can Dance") as Steven, Dominique Johnson as Cameron, Janet Krupin as Kylar, Kate Rockwell (Legally Blonde) as Skylar and Nicolas Womack as Twig, Calli Alden, Nikki Bohne, Dexter Carr, Shonica Gooden, Haley Hannah, Rod Harrelson, Casey Jamerson, Michael Mindlin, Adrianna Parson and Bettis Richardson.

The cast also featured some of the nation's most skilled competitive cheerleaders with over 25 national and 50 team titles in gymnastics and choreography. Those members include Antwan Bethea, AJ Blankenship, Danielle Carlacci, Michael Naone-Carter, Courtney Corbeille, Dahlston Delgado, Brooklyn Alexis Freitag, Keith Gross, Melody Mills, David Ranck, Billie Sue Roe, ShelDon Tucker and Lauren Whitt.

