VIDEO: On This Day, April 8- MEAN GIRLS Opens On Broadway

On this day in 2018, queen bees and wannabes came to Broadway in the musical adaptation of Tina Fey's hit teen classic, Mean Girls!

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jeff Richmond, lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw. The show opened on Broadway on April 8, 2018 following a five-week world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington D.C. in late 2017.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls, which grossed $124M on Broadway and was seen by over 1M people during its run, recouped its full capitalization by early 2020.

The production's final performance was Wednesday evening March 11, 2020, having played 805 performances and 29 previews in a record-setting run at the August Wilson Theatre.

The Mean Girls North American tour, which had been playing to sold out houses across the country pre-shutdown since it launched in 2019, plans to relaunch this summer or as soon as performances can resume.