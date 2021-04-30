VIDEO: On This Day, April 30- Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 Opens On Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2009, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 officially punched the Broadway time clock on its opening night at the Marriott Marquis.

The new Broadway musical-comedy, 9 To 5: The Musical starred four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Allison Janney, Stephanie J. Block, Megan Hilty, and two-time Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, and marked the Broadway debut of seven-time Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter and musician Dolly Parton as composer and lyricist.

With direction by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello and choreography by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler 9 To 5: The Musical had a book by Patricia Resnick, based on her original story and screenplay for the smash 1980 film comedy.

Ms. Parton's original score for 9 To 5: The Musical included over twenty new songs as well as the Grammy Award winning, Academy Award nominated, and #1 Billboard title song. 9 To 5: The Musical had its world premiere engagement in Los Angeles at the Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre

When pushed to their boiling point by their boss, Franklin Hart, Jr., Violet Newstead , the super efficient office manager, Judy Bernly, a frazzled divorcee, and the sexy executive secretary Doralee Rhodes turn the tables on him. The trio hatches a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical, bigot, and that plan quickly spins wildly and hilariously out of control