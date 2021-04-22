VIDEO: On This Day, April 22- HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2014, Neil Patrick Harris took the wig down from the shelf for opening night of Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway!

The production was initially announced as a 16-week limited engagement that turned into a smash hit 76-week run, the longest run ever in the Belasco Theatre's over 100-year history.

Throughout its run the production welcomed numerous high-profile actors into the title role including Andrew Rannells, Darren Criss, Michael C. Hall, Taye Diggs, and the original Hedwig herself, the great John Cameron Mitchell.

Lena Hall, who won a Tony Award for her performance, portrayed Hedwig's long suffering companion, Yitzhak for the better part of the run before handing the mic to Tony-nominee Rebecca Naomi Jones.

The Broadway production of Hedwig was met with rave reviews and is winner of four 2014 Tony Awards and won Best Musical Revival by the Tony Awards, the Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards, and Outer Critics Circle Awards and a Grammy nomination for Original Broadway Cast album.

In the show, "Internationally ignored song stylist" Hedwig Robinson brings her fourth-wall-smashing rock and roll saga to New York to set the record straight about her life, her loves, and the botched operation that left her with that "angry inch."