VIDEO: Norm Lewis Performs 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' as Part of LOVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER

Norm Lewis performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by James Weldon Johnson and John Rosamond Johnson as part of Lincoln Center's Love From Lincoln Center.

The piece was originally recorded as part of the Memorial For Us All series, a community remembrance to honor those we've lost to Covid-19.

Watch the video below!

Love From Lincoln Center is the company's way to give thanks to the valiant and selfless people who have responded to the Covid-19 health crisis in New York and the world with their whole hearts and lives. As a token of their appreciation, Lincoln Center is sharing a series of short performances dedicated to all frontline workers.

Norm Lewis' recent theatre credits include The Music Man (Kennedy Center, 2019); Once On This Island (Broadway, 2018); Sweeney Todd (Barrow Street Theatre, 2017); and The Phantom of the Opera (Broadway, 2014). Other Broadway: Porgy & Bess, Sondheim on Sondheim (Soloist), The Little Mermaid (King Triton), Les Miserables (Javert), Chicago (Billy Flynn), Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show (Jake), Miss Saigon (John) and Tommy.

Off-Broadway, he was seen in Dessa Rose (Nathan, Drama Desk nomination, Audelco Award), The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Valentine, Drama League nomination), Captains Courageous (Doc), A New Brain (Roger). Regional: Ragtime (Coalhouse), Dreamgirls (Curtis, with Jennifer Holliday), First You Dream, Sweeney Todd (Sweeney), The Fantasticks (El Gallo).