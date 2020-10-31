Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage

VIDEO: Next on Stage College Winner Willem Butler Debuts His Music Video for 'Maria'

Willem won the first season of Next on Stage back in May.

Oct. 31, 2020  

Willem Butler, the winner of season 1 of our Next on Stage competition, has released his cover 'Maria' from West Side Story with Broadway Records!

The proceeds for Willem's single go towards The Actor's Fund.

Watch the video below!

Maria is from West Side Story with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The track's arrangement is by Luke Williams, engineered by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and produced by Robbie Rozelle and Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Purchase the track from Broadway Records HERE
Listen to the track on Spotify HERE
Listen to the track on Apple Music/iTunes HERE

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

VIDEO: Next on Stage College Winner Willem Butler Debuts His Music Video for 'Maria'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


