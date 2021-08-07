VIDEO: New York City Ballet Teases 2021-22 Season in New Trailer

New York City Ballet has released an all new trailer for its upcoming 2021-22 season.

The season will include 16 weeks of repertory performances, including a four-week Fall Season (September 21 - October 17, 2021), six-week Winter Season (January 18 - February 27, 2022), and six-week Spring Season (April 19 - May 29, 2022). See attached season calendars for complete programming information.

New York City Ballet will open its 2021-22 season on Tuesday, September 21 at 7:30pm with a special one-night-only program in celebration of NYCB's first full-company, live performance in more than 19 months. The evening will also mark the reopening of Company's home at Lincoln Center, the David H. Koch Theater, which has been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020.

The September 21 Opening Night program will consist of two works by the legendary choreographer and co-founder of NYCB, George Balanchine: Serenade, the first work Balanchine created after arriving in America in the 1930s; and Symphony in C, a NYCB signature work featuring more than 50 dancers. The program will also include the haunting After the Rain Pas Deux, which was choreographed in 2005 by former NYCB Resident Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon to music by Arvo PÃ¤rt.

The season will also include the previously announced farewell performances for retiring principal dancers Lauren Lovette (October 9 at 2pm), Ask la Cour (October 9 at 8pm), Maria Kowroski (October 17 at 3pm), and Gonzalo Garcia (February 27 at 3pm), as well as Amar Ramasar, who will retire on May 29 at 3pm in a performance of Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Performances during the 2021 Fall Season will be performed without intermission to maximize audience safety. Additional safety measures will include an upgraded auditorium ventilation system, rigorous cleaning and sanitation protocols, and a contactless entrance experience. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, entry requirements may include vaccination or negative test verification, mask usage, and more. In addition, up until noon on the day of performance during the 2021 Fall Season, NYCB will offer audience members the opportunity to exchange their tickets or receive refunds free of charge. For updates on the most current safety protocols visit nycballet.com/safety.

For complete programming information for the 2021-22 repertory season visit nycballet.com.

Check out the trailer below!