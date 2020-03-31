VIDEO: New Episode Of Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Virtual Edition Released

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues with the release of the seventh episode featuring special guests: Fabi Aguirre (Broadway- On Your Feet, Les Miserables), Sway Bhatia (Mighty Ducks, Really Rosie, Succession (HBO)), Grace DeAmicis (Broadway- Cursed Child, The Darkest Minds (FOX) and Stan Against Evil (IFC)), Luke Islam (America's Got Talent), and Ava Ulloa (Broadway- Matilda, The Affair (HBO)), Kaylin Hedges (Annie- Hollywood Bowl, Loch Ness), Avelina Sanchez (Corner of Bitter and Sweet) and Kaileigh Fiorillo). You can watch the video here:

This episode includes a behind the scenes interview of the performers in the group number, "We're All in This Together" (Ava Ulloa, Fabi Aguirre, Grace DeAmicis, Luke Islam, and Sway Bhatia) as well as songs from Kaylin Hedges, Avelina Sanchez and Kaileigh Fiorillo.

Joshua Turchin feels strongly about continuing to create fun opportunities for his peers to collaborate, support each other and help The Actors Fund during this challenging time. Turchin says, "Everything is very uncertain in the world and in our business. Because of this, my goal is to create music with others, entertain people in the process, and raise money to support others while staying home." Turchin was in rehearsal of the upcoming new musical Trevor the Musical prior to the quarantine.

Like Turchin, Kaylin Hedges was about to begin rehearsals for a new show in NYC. Unfortunately, her show, like Turchin's, and the rest of NYC shows were all placed on pause. Hedges said, "It was very sad to learn that Broadway and off Broadway was going to be temporarily closed. I was excited to sing with Joshua in his Corona Cabaret to support The Actors Fund and help the many in our industry who are now out of work and no longer have any source of income."

The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You