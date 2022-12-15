VIDEO: Netflix Shares 'Revolting Children' Lyric Video From MATILDA THE MUSICAL
The new film is out now in U.S. theaters will be streaming on Netflix on December 25.
The video features new footage of the film's cast, including Alisha Weir (Matilda), Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), Sindhu Vee (Mrs. Phelps), and more.
A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.
Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
Watch the new lyric video here:
