VIDEO: Mike Faist & David Alvarez Talk Playing Enemies in WEST SIDE STORY

Get ready for a rumble! On Friday, December 10, it's Sharks vs. Jets as Steven Spielberg's much anticipated remake of West Side Story finally arrives on the big screen. Leading the face-off are Mike Faist and David Alvarez, who play Riff and Bernardo respectively.

"[Creating the rumble] was one of the most memorable experiences of my entire life. I don't think I've ever felt that kind of energy that I felt those six days that we were shooting it," explained Alvarez in a recent interview with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It was so much intensity and so much passion for what we were doing. It's hard to explain, but you could really feel the energy in the room. It was an incredible experience and i think it shows on the screen."

Faist believes that the cast's bond on set led to led to a more successful end product."If we didn't have this dynamic offscreen, it would not have worked [onscreen]. There was a lot of trust and a lot of love and give and take," he said.

Watch below as the duo chats more about seeing the film for the first time and working with an all-star cast to bring the story back to life!