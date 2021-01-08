VIDEO: Michael Sheen Talks Performing to An Empty Old Vic Theatre

On last night's edition of "The Late Late Show," James Corden interviewed actor Michael Sheen, who recently completed a digital run in "Faith Healer" at the Old Vic.

Sheen is in quarantine in Saint Lucia awaiting clearance to resume filming "Prodigal Son" in New York. James asks Michael about life with an impeccable beard, a beard so beautiful it's been named the best beard in the world, and Michael shares he's prepared to continue the journey with it. And Michael tells James about the experience of performing a play in an empty Old Vic.

"Faith Healer" was written by Brian Friel. It is is a dramatic, mysterious and humorous work focusing on the life and times of Frank Hardy, an itinerant Irish Healer. Uniquely structured, the play is presented in four monologues. It first premiered on Broadway in 2006.

Sheen is known for his starring roles in the Academy Award-nominated films "The Queen," "Frost/Nixon" and "Midnight in Paris." Other film credits include "The Twilight Saga" films, the "Underworld" franchise and the recent Netflix film "Apostle."

On television, Sheen has earned multiple awards and nominations for his performances in "Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa!" and "Dirty Filthy Love," as well as his portrayal of Tony Blair in HBO's "The Special Relationship" and of Dr. Bill Masters in four seasons of the acclaimed Showtime series "Masters of Sex," of which he was also a producer. He currently stars on "Prodigal Son."