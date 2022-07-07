VIDEO: Michael R. Jackson & Jaquel Spivey Talk Representation Onstage in A STRANGE LOOP on TODAY

Michael R. Jackson, the Tony-winning writer of A Strange Loop, and Jaquel Spivey, the show's star, sat down on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss the groundbreaking Broadway hit.

During the interview, the pair discussed the show's popularity and how important it is to see its representation on a Broadway stage.

"I've been in the musical theatre game for quite a while so I have seen what has been going on stages for years and years and I'm also someone who loves musicals, who loves writing musicals," Jackson stated. "So I hope that having ... something total in its representation and something that's proving it can be popular, that that will inspire other writers and creators and producers and people to populate the stages with other shows that have this kind of representation in it."

Spivey, who makes his Broadway debut in the role of Usher, discussed his journey with the show and dished on what it was like when Michelle Obama came to see the show.

"It was crazy, you know, and she hugged every single person, she was so sweet, so kind and it was just a great moment to hear how much she loved our show and supported us," Spivey revealed.

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble.

A Strange Loop recently took home two Tony Awards, including Best Book for Michael R. Jackson and Best Musical.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop also features Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). Understudies include Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.

Watch the new interview here: