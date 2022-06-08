VIDEO: Michael Oberholtzer on His Tony Nomination- 'Whatever Happens Is a Win'

Photo Credit: Philip Romano

Michael Oberholtzer might play the most controversial character in Second Stage's revival of Take Me Out, but there is nothing controversial about his performance, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play.

"There is so much happening in the next week and I'm maintaining what I did from the beginning- come to the theatre and give the audience everything you have," Michael explained. "Make that the single most important thing and everything else will just align."

Michale's other Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Hand to God, The Babylon Line (Lincoln Center Theater) and The Talls (Second Stage). He has appeared on film and television in "Sneaky Pete" (Amazon), "Good Girls Revolt" (Amazon), "The Americans" (FX), "Forever" (ABC), "NYC 22" (CBS), "Law & Order" (NBC), Delivery Man, HairBrained, Hits, Cut Shoot Kill, Trouble, Staring at the Sun, Aardvark and South Mountain.

Watch below as he catches up with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about everything from how he got the part to how he's preparing for Tony night!