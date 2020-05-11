VIDEO: Megan Hilty Performs 'Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend' in GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES at City Center

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

In the latest installment, the great Megan Hilty performs 'Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend' in the 2012 production of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Watch the video below!

Megan Hilty did the same for us, and how could anyone object? The truth is the truth! At least for Lorelei Lee.



?: @meganhilty "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend"

Encores! Gentlemen Prefer Blondes 2012 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/pEi7UyJJUP - New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) May 12, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You