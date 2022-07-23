VIDEO: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Six, the hit musical by 2022 Tony Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will welcome new queens beginning next month. The cast will now star Bre Jackson as Catherine of Aragon, Brennyn Lark as Catherine Parr, and two new Alternates, Ayla Ciccone-Burton and Holli' Conway. The producers will also welcome back Keri René Fuller as Jane Seymour. The new Queens will begin performances on Tuesday, August 9 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).

Before they hit the stage, check out some highlights of the new queens in action!

Bre Jackson (Catherine of Aragon):

Keri René Fuller (Jane Seymour):

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



Featuring an all-woman cast and all-woman band, SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.