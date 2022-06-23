VIDEO: Meet the HADESTOWN Tour's New Orpheus- Chibueze Ihuoma

There's a new Orpheus coming to a town near you! Chibueze Ihuoma, previously an understudy in the national tour of Hadestown, just officially took over the role during its residence in San Francisco. Ihuoma is a Nigerian-American actor, musician, writer, and a recent graduate of NYU Tisch who has been with the Hadestown tour since it launched in October 2021.

"There are a few things that I wanted to bring to this role. I particularly love the sense of blues and soul [in the music]. I had so much fun playing around and trying different vocal lines," Chibueze explained. "I think my Orpheus is very excited about the world that could be. I think he envisions that world and it fills him with life and a rush of energy."

Ihuoma stars alongside Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Tony Award winner Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone, and Olivier Award nominee Kevyn Morrow as Hades.

Originally set to launch in 2020, Hadestown began its North American tour in the fall of 2021. With dates announced through the summer of 2023, the tour will play cities including San Francisco, Seattle, Costa Mesa, Las Vegas, Denver, Austin, Nashville, Miami, Atlanta, Cleveland, Washington DC, and more. Announced tour engagements are listed here.

Watch below as Ihuoma chats more about how he got the part, what his Orpheus is like, and so much more!