VIDEO: Meet the Cast of the BEAUTIFUL National Tour on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

The North American tour of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning hit musical Beautiful- The Carole King Musical, which has played 1,586 performances in 160 cities over 204 weeks to nearly 2.7 million patrons, is getting ready to hit the road again! After a pause of 600 days due to the pandemic, the musical will return on November 2, 2021 in Chicago, IL. More dates and cities may be found here.

Ahead of the reopening, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge spoke to the show's four leading players: Sara Sheperd (Carole King), James D. Gish (Gerry Goffin), Sara King (Cynthia Weil), and Ryan Farnsworth (Barry Mann) about getting the show ready for audiences across America. Watch the full interview below!

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song.