VIDEO: Meet the Cast of MYTHS & HYMNS on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Myths & Hymns with Renée Fleming, Norm Lewis, Jose Llana, Kelli O'Hara and Elizabeth Stanley.

MasterVoices, under the artistic direction of Ted Sperling, will present Flight, the first chapter of its central project for the 2020-21 season: a four-part virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel's theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns. Conceived and supervised by Mr. Sperling, this free digital production will be offered starting on Wednesday, January 13 at 6:30 PM ET on the ensemble's YouTube channel, and will also be available for on-demand streaming on mastervoices.org.

Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist's exploration of Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. Flight features the MasterVoices chorus; duo pianists Anderson & Roe; a cappella gospel music group Take 6; actress Annie Golden; soloists Julia Bullock, Renée Fleming, Joshua Henry, Capathia Jenkins, Mykal Kilgore, Norm Lewis, Jose Llana, Kelli O'Hara, and Elizabeth Stanley. Also contributing are directors Greg Anderson, Sammi Cannold, Lear deBessonet, Khristian Dentley and Ted Sperling; visual artists Yazmany Arboleda, Cloud Chatanda, Steven Kellogg, Lucy Mackinnon, and Danny Mefford; arrangers Greg Anderson, Mark Kibble, and Ted Sperling; lyricist Ellen Fitzhugh; and orchestrators Don Sebesky and Jamie Lawrence.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.