VIDEO: Matt Doyle Talks Representing Mental Health Struggles in COMPANY on CBS MORNINGS

Matt Doyle sat down with Jamie Wax on CBS Mornings to discuss his Tony-Nominated performance in Company.

Doyle discussed how he reacted to his recent Tony nomination, why Sondheim is the "Shakespeare" of our time, and how they re-imagined Jamie for the new revival of Company.

The interview also featured footage of Doyle performing "Getting Married Today" and commentary from his Company co-star, Patti LuPone.

"It's just kind of wonderful to see, to be backstage to hear the response to Matt. I'm really happy for Matt. I'm happy he's having this tremendous success," LuPone stated.

Doyle also discussed how he represents his own mental health struggles through his performance in the show and why he thinks it's "healing" for everyone.

"I know what a panic attack is, I've dealt with them my entire life. I was first diagnosed with a panic attack disorder when I was only 13-years-old ... I get to tie so much of myself into this every night," Doyle shared.

Company, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Marianne Elliott is now on Broadway, also starring Tony and Grammy Award® winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two-time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne.

Joining Lenk, Doyle, and LuPone are some of New York's most beloved and accomplished actors including three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan.

