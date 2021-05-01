VIDEO: Marilyn Maye Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
Catch up with Marilyn ahead of her concert with 54 Below Premieres on May 8!
Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.
Watch as he chats with cabaret legend Marilyn Maye, who will soon stream Marilyn Maye: Broadway, The Maye Way with 54 Below Premieres on May 8.
"I'm so glad that [Feinstein's 54 Below] called on me to be the carrier of their good news and the fact that they really want to bring entertainment to people, if only in their homes," explained Marilyn.
"[My fans] mean everything to me. The reason for my being is that audience. They are the star- I always tell people that and I mean it. I sing to them, not for them. It's a wonderful avenue that we have when we do cabarets and night clubs. It's a communication that you have," she said. "That's why I'm here- for those people who come to see me."
Marvelous Marilyn Maye returns to her home away from home to premiere a dazzling new show - online. While her annual April engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below is postponed until the club reopens, we mark this legendary singer's 93rd birthday with a virtual performance direct from Broadway's Living Room, filmed the very week of her birthday. In this concert, Marilyn and her world-class jazz trio present Great American Songbook material from Broadway shows. Selected from various starring roles throughout her career, the songs are a tribute to the iconic performer's connection with the music from Broadway's Golden Age. Enjoy a sensational evening of songs and stories with one our greatest cabaret artists.
Special VIP Tickets are available for the May 8th performance for $50 and include a live post-show Q&A session with Marilyn Maye. Please note that the VIP Q&A is available to view live only on May 8. It will not be recorded.
The May 8th premiere also includes a live chat for fans to interact with each other before and during the show. Following the initial premiere date, the concert will be made available on demand for three weeks and accessible to fans across the world.
54 Below Premieres is a series of streamed concerts featuring cinematic, five-camera HD shoots to bring the glamour and intimacy of Broadway's Living Room direct to in-home screens. Filmed on the Feinstein's/54 Below iconic stage, these virtual performances will provide theater fans worldwide with new shows from their favorite Broadway stars. More information can be found at 54Below.com/Premieres.