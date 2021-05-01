VIDEO: Marilyn Maye Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with cabaret legend Marilyn Maye, who will soon stream Marilyn Maye: Broadway, The Maye Way with 54 Below Premieres on May 8.

"I'm so glad that [Feinstein's 54 Below] called on me to be the carrier of their good news and the fact that they really want to bring entertainment to people, if only in their homes," explained Marilyn.

"[My fans] mean everything to me. The reason for my being is that audience. They are the star- I always tell people that and I mean it. I sing to them, not for them. It's a wonderful avenue that we have when we do cabarets and night clubs. It's a communication that you have," she said. "That's why I'm here- for those people who come to see me."