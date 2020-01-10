VIDEO: Man Edits SLEEPING BEAUTY to Feature Himself and His Girlfriend For an Epic Proposal

A man recently proposed to his girlfriend by editing their faces into her favorite Disney film!

Lee Loechler took his girlfriend Sthuthi David to a screening of her favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty. Unbeknownst to David, Loechler had spent six months working with an illustrator to animate the real life couple into the film.

There's a scene leading up to the big question, in which the animation and story are altered to mimic that of the real-life couple. Then, the animated version of Loechler tosses the ring to real-life Loechler, and he gets on one knee.

Watch the video below!

Loechler wrote in the Youtube description on the video: "It's not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart. For the past six months, I've been working with an illustrator to animate my girlfriend and myself into her favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty. On 12/30/19 I popped the question in a theater filled with our friends and family."

He also linked to the illustrator who helped him with the big project, who can be found at https://www.instagram.com/kaylacoombs/.





