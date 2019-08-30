VIDEO: Maggie Smith and Imelda Stanton Reunite in Clip from the DOWNTON ABBEY Film

Former Harry Potter co-stars Maggie Smith and Imelda Stanton have reunited in a clip from the upcoming DOWNTON ABBEY film!

Maggie Smith has returned as Dowager Countess of Grantham for the film, while Imelda Stanton joins the DOWNTON ABBEY world for the movie, playing Lady Maud Bagshaw, one of the visitors to THE FAMILY estate that accompanies King George V and Queen Mary visit.

Smith and Stanton previously starred together in two of the Harry Potter films: Order of the Phoenix and Deathly Hallows - Part 1. Smith played the beloved Professor McGonagall, while Stanton played the less than desirable Dolores Umbridge.

Watch the clip of them in the upcoming DOWNTON ABBEY film below!

The DOWNTON ABBEY movie is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. The film will be released in theaters internationally on September 13, followed by the U.S. premiere on September 20.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You