VIDEO: MJ Rodriguez Says Lady Gaga Almost Made Her Cry

She also talks about going back to shooting 'Pose' after COVID-19.

May. 4, 2021  

MJ Rodriguez explains her mental health routine, talks about going back to shooting Pose after COVID-19 and shares what it was like meeting Lady Gaga at the Met Gala.

Watch the clip from "A Little Late With Lilly Singh" below!

MJ Rodriguez is known for her performance as Angel in the 2011 Off-Broadway revival of Rent, which won her the 2011 Clive Barnes Award. She has also starred in Little Shop of Horrors (Pasadena Playhouse, 2019), Street Children (New Ohio Theatre, 2016), and Runaways (Encores Off-Center, 2016).

She is also known for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the television drama Pose. Other television credits include Nurse Jackie and The Carrie Diaries.

