VIDEO: Look Back on Opening Night of IN THE HEIGHTS on Broadway!

Pop the champagne! The much anticipated film adaptation of In the Heights has officially arrived, and though we can't get enough of the new movie, it has us feeling a little bit nostalgic for the original.

In 2008, Lin-Manuel Miranda's first big musical opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. It was later nominated for thirteen Tony Awards and won four, including Best Musical.

Watch below as BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge takes us to the opening night of this landmark musical. "Tonight, I feel a real sense of accomplishment," said Miranda. "I think the immigrant and universal things that happen are, we do the jobs that no one else wants to do. Our parents sacrifice and they do things that they don't want to do, so we can do better than they did. I think everyone responds to that and it strikes a universal chord."

Go inside the 2008 opening night on Broadway below!