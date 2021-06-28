VIDEO: London Gay Men's Chorus Performs 'Marry For Love' From Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA

Click Here for More Articles on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Today, Andrew Lloyd Webber has released London Gay Men's Chorus recording of "Marry For Love," the wedding march from Webber's upcoming romantic musical comedy Cinderella, which began previews on Friday ahead of a Wednesday, July 14 opening night at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London's West End.

Following a prolonged lockdown which restricted public gatherings and prevented in-person rehearsals and performances, 200 members of the London Gay Men's Chorus gathered for the first time at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to record the song.

Watch the full video of the performance below!

This version of "Marry For Love" is being released in celebration of Pride and is available on all music services. The Polydor/UMe full album of Cinderella will be released on Wednesday July 9 featuring voices from the cast of the highly anticipated new musical, as well as some soon-to-be announced, high-profile guest vocalists.

Cinderella features an original story and book by 2021 Oscar® winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and lyrics by Tony® and Olivier® Award winner David Zippel (City of Angels). Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, School of Rock) directs, with choreography by Joann M. Hunter.

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in this new production. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

Ahead of Cinderella's arrival at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, the building has been extensively refurbished and renovated, including upgrade works to the auditorium and Front of House.

Pre-order the album here: https://cinderella.lnk.to/albumpr

All further information is available at www.andrewlloydwebberscinderella.com