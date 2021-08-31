VIDEO: Logan Browning Reveals She Wants to Perform on Broadway and Become an EGOT

Logan Browning attended the premiere of the upcoming Cinderella film, where she revealed that she has Broadway dreams!

In a red carpet interview with Variety, the screen actress was asked when she is coming to Broadway, to which she replied "as soon as they hire me."

"I auditioned for a couple musicals, not on Broadway, but I would love that," she said.

Browning also revealed another goal of hers: to become an EGOT!

"I want to make EGOT status," she said. "I don't have the E, the G, the O, but I'd love to get the T."

Browning made her acting debut in the teen series Summerland as the character Carrie, and played Vanessa in the Nickelodeon series Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide in 2005-06. In 2007, Browning starred as one of the main characters, Sasha, in the live-action theatrical feature Bratz: The Movie.

Browning joined the cast of Meet the Browns during the second season, replacing Brianne Gould as the character Brianna Ortiz, and she also had a recurring role on the Disney XD series Pair of Kings.

She appeared in two episodes of The Secret Circle, a TV series based on the novels of the same name by L.J. Smith. In April 2012, Browning was cast as Jelena Howard in VH1's Hit the Floor.

Browning starred alongside her Hit the Floor co-star, Katherine Bailess, in the YouTube comedic series Shit Southern Women Say. In July 2016, it was announced that Browning would star in the role of Samantha White in the Netflix satirical-drama series Dear White People. She also played the role of Lizzie in the Netflix horror film, The Perfection, which was released in May 2019.