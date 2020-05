Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In a new video from Manhattan Theatre Club, Linda Lavin gives a message in honor of #GivingTuesdayNow. On behalf of MTC, Lavin asks for those who are able, to donate in this time of need.

Donate at http://manhattantheatreclub.com/giving/

Watch Lavin's message in the video below!





