VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Michelle Obama Urge Everyone to Register to Vote in Star-Studded Video

Jul. 20, 2018  

Michelle Obama leads a new video released by the When We All Vote campaign, urging everyone to register to vote, not just for President, but in all elections. Lin-Manuel Miranda is the first person she calls in the video, asking him to get others on board.

Complete with a Hamilton reference, Miranda ensures Mrs. Obama that he is already on it.

"It's real easy from your phone or tablet to get the info you need to vote," Miranda says. "Also, Michelle said so."

Other celebrities featured in the video include Tom Hanks, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, and more.

Watch the video below:

According to the When We All Vote official website, When We All Vote-a new national, nonpartisan not-for-profit-brings together citizens, institutions, and organizations to spark a conversation about our rights and responsibilities in shaping our democracy. Namely, the responsibility of registering and voting.

When We All Vote's co-chairs are some of America's most trusted voices, including Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGRaw. Join the conversation by talking to friends, family, and neighbors about the importance of their voice and their vote. Because When We All Vote, we can change the world.



