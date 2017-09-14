VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Re-Works HAMILTON Tune During Train Ride to Lobby Congress

HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda took a trip to our nation's capital yesterday in an attempt to convince lawmakers on CapitAl Hill to maintain funding for federal arts and humanities. The multi-Tony Award winner met with senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), among others during his time in Washington.



Miranda turned to Twitter yesterday to document his train ride to DC, even sharing a few bars of a re-worked tune from HAMILTON. Check it out below:







Lin-Manuel Miranda-award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer-has changed our collective culture through his numerous artistic works that span several genres. His latest endeavor, acclaimed Broadway musical Hamilton, has sparked renewed attention in one of America's founding fathers and has expertly blended historical facts with a modern, musical delivery. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony nominations. It won 11 Tony Awards, including two personally for Lin-Manuel.



Some of Lin-Manuel's other projects include writing In the Heights, his first Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, co-founding the hip-hop improvisational group Freestyle Love Supreme, and recording a charity single with Jennifer LOPEZ entitled, "Love Make the World Go Round," as a tribute to the victims of the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting. Proceeds from the single support Proyecto Somos Orlando from the Hispanic Federation, which provides culturally competent and bilingual mental health services to victims of the shooting. Lin-Manuel and his family support many non-profits throughout the United States.

