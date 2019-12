VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Performs 'Cold' and 'Go Crazy' on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH

Leslie Odom Jr. was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH to talk about his new album, Mr.

During the interview, host Lilly Singh asked Odom Jr. what it was like to become an a-list celebrity overnight because of Hamilton, and he replied, "Well, I've never heard it put better than this. Daveed Diggs, you guys know Daveed, Daveed Diggs. Unicorn. Most talented person I know. He said, 'When you came outside the stage door, you were a Beatle for a block.' So it was like once you crossed Eighth Avenue, that all your star power went away, but, right outside the stage door, you were very, very famous."

Later, Singh has Odom Jr. uses his gorgeous voice to make disgusting situations - such as borrowing crusty AirPods, phones being dropped in airplane toilets and more - sound beautiful.

Finally, Odom Jr. takes to the stage to perform two songs off of his album: "Cold" and "Go Crazy."

Watch all of the segments below!

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. is hitting the road in support of his new album, titled Mr., which dropped November 8th. The Tony Winner started his tour on November 1st in Baltimore, and he is heading to countless venues throughout the country.

An award-winning vocalist, sharp songwriter, acclaimed author, and consummate showman, Leslie Odom, Jr. entertains, engages, and enthralls audiences around the globe with timeless class, charisma, and charm. He ascended to international renown by originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton in 2016 for which he received a Tony® and GRAMMY® Award, generated hundreds of millions of streams, and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications. Later in 2016, his self-titled jazz debut bowed at #1 on the Soundscan Current and Traditional Jazz Charts. A year later, he returned to the top of multiple charts with the deluxe edition of Simply Christmas, which landed at #1 on the Soundscan and Billboard Jazz Charts. His extensive acting career encompasses everything from Smash, Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, Grey's Anatomy, House of Lies, and CSI: Miami to Red Tails and Murder On The Orient Express. He most recently wrapped production on Sopranos: The Many Saints of Newark, and will next be seen in Harriet, Needle in a Timestack, Music, and voicing a character in the animated musical-Comedy Central Park. Not to mention, he has performed on hallowed stages such as Lincoln Center, Rockefeller Center, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and many others. He published his first book, Failing Up: How To Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning in 2018.

Photo Credit: Scott Angelheart/NBC





Related Articles