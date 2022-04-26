VIDEO: Lesley Nicol Gets Ready to Bring HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE? to NYC

The McKittrick Hotel is home to the New York premiere of How the Hell Did I Get Here?, a new musical story starring "Downton Abbey's" Mrs. Patmore, Lesley Nicol, running through May 8.

Through masterful storytelling and ten original songs by Mueller, Lesley takes the audience on a journey from her childhood through her time as a working actor to her success on "Downton Abbey." She weaves her life into this winning musical autobiography accompanied by Mark Mueller on the piano.

Having a successful acting career in Great Britain and in the US., Lesley has been a part of numerous theatre productions, many successful television shows, and will soon be featured in the upcoming feature film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, scheduled for release in May.

Watch below as Nicol tells us all about the show ahead of her opening night!